Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $190.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

