Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.