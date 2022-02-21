Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $383.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.41 and its 200 day moving average is $392.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

