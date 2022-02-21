Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$591.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

