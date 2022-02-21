Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Lowered to $95.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

