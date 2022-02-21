Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

GSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

