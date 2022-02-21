GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

