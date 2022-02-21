GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 75.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall bought 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRGA. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

