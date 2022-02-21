GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 18,965 comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in comScore by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 251,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

