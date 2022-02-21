Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

