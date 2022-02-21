Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,294 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

NTRS stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

