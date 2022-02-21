Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,944 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

