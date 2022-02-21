Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 44,432 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

