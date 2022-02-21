Handshake Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $93.07 million and $308,372.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.15 or 0.07010284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00285885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00781269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00409927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00218676 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 467,879,797 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

