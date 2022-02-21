Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Holdings Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 2.75% of Harbor Custom Development worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $2.19 on Monday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46.

In related news, Director Walter Frederick Walker acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

