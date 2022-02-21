Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,627,000.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

