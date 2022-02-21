Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €60.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.75 ($49.72).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.41 and its 200 day moving average is €36.71. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

