Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €60.00 Price Target

Feb 21st, 2022

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.75 ($49.72).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €32.22 ($36.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.41 and its 200 day moving average is €36.71. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

