Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

NYSE:HE opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

