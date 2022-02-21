Head-To-Head Contrast: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) vs. Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -18.25% -17.83% Kura Oncology N/A -21.65% -20.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lantern Pharma and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lantern Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 371.56%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 178.96%. Given Lantern Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantern Pharma and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.28) -5.22 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$89.63 million ($1.92) -7.31

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantern Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantern Pharma beats Kura Oncology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

