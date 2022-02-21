Head to Head Survey: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 3.16 $2.63 billion $2.63 9.75 First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.65 $205.16 million $2.13 11.90

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KeyCorp and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37% First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37%

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

