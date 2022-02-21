Headinvest LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

