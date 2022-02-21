Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HTA opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47.
Several research firms recently commented on HTA. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
