Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

