HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.25 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.