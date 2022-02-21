HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.