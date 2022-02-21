HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.