HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

