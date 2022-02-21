HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

