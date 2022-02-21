Hillstream BioPharma Inc’s Quiet Period To End on February 21st (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS) quiet period will end on Monday, February 21st. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hillstream BioPharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HILS opened at $1.82 on Monday. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream BioPharma Inc is based in BRIDGEWATER, NJ.

