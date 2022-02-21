Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 409.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.40 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

