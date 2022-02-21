Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.08 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

