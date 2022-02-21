Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. 14,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

