Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 178.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.