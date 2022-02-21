Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $37.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.