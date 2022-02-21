Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

HWM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. 3,063,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,932,000 after acquiring an additional 216,571 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

