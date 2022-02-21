Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 1,675 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,815,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $115.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

