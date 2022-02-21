Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $215,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

