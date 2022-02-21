Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of Joint stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $701.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.