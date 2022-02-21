Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 204,329 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,329 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

