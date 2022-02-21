Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 51,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.