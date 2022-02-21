i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.88 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 114,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.