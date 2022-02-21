iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$89.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

IAFNF stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

