IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

LON IGG remained flat at $GBX 777.50 ($10.57) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 560,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 824.92. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 752 ($10.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($13.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

