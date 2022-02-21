Ignition Hits 24 Hour Volume of $218.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $157,513.66 and approximately $218.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,524,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,385 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.