Illuvium Hits Market Capitalization of $361.37 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $361.37 million and $24.55 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $562.10 or 0.01452918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.31 or 0.06987539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.93 or 1.00171360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051474 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.