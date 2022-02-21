IMAX (IMAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

