Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Indaptus Therapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.
