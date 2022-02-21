Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

