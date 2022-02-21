Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IFJPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

IFJPY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,985. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

