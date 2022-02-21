Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Buys $137,518.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,979,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOTV has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

